Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 28, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
  • CarMax, Inc.’s (KMX - Free Report) shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) rose 13.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (APOG - Free Report) shares surged 12.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - free report >>

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) - free report >>

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy auto-tires-trucks finance