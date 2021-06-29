We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair (RYAAY) Shares Down 2.3% in Six Months: Here's Why
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) shares have dropped 2.3% in the past six months against the industry’s 8.5% increase.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Reasons for Plunge
The resurgence of coronavirus cases in some parts of Europe had worsened the already weak travel demand scenario, thanks to the recent travel-related restrictions. Evidently, the airline’s March traffic plunged 91% year over year to merely 0.5 million guests. The carrier’s load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the month was 77% compared with 91% a year ago. In April, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell further to 67%. In May, the airline operated more than 12,000 flights with a load factor of 79%.
Amid coronavirus-led travel-demand woes, the airline regarded fiscal 2021 as the most “challenging” in its 35-year history. The airline anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2022 traffic to be only between 5 million and 6 million guests.
Ryanair anticipates slow vaccine rollout in the European Union to affect fiscal 2022 traffic. The airline estimates its fiscal 2022 traffic to be at the low end of the guidance of 80-120 million passengers, as a result of “Easter travel restrictions/lockdowns and a delayed traffic recovery into the peak summer 21 season, due to the slow rollout in the EU of COVID-19 vaccines.
Unfavorable Estimate Revisions
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has declined 93.5% to 6 cents per share in the past 60 days.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ryanair currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and FedEx is projected at 12%, 10% and 12%, respectively.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>