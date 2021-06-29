Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 29, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA - Free Report) surged 50.2% after the company reported positive clinical data for its CRISPR therapy.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s (AVXL - Free Report) shares jumped 16.6% after the company reported that its ANAVEX2-73 has improved MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
  • Shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD - Free Report) rose 11.6% after the company reported that Medicare patients will be able to use its Afrezza and continuous glucose monitoring devices starting in July.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s (KYMR - Free Report) shares jumped 6.3% after the company reported that its KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MannKind Corporation (MNKD) - free report >>

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) - free report >>

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - free report >>

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) - free report >>

Published in

biotechs medical pharmaceuticals