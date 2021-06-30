We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
2 Strong Stocks for Long-Term Investors to Buy Now at Highs
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we explore surging Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) stocks Target (TGT - Free Report) and Intuit (INTU - Free Report) to see why investors might want to consider them as long-term holds even as they trade at new records.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both hit fresh highs to start the last week of June. The tech-heavy index is now up roughly 12% since May 12 as Wall Street dives back into beaten-down names seemingly every chance they get to pick up the likes of Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , and countless other tech standouts at big discounts.
Bullish investors have pushed stocks to new highs as we head into the third quarter despite inflation worries and the possibility of rising interest rates. Some on Wall Street might believe rising prices will cool down, as they are a product of supply setbacks, comparisons to the virus lows, pent-up demand, government stimulus, and easy-money policies.
Others could be focused on the fact that even if the Fed is forced to raise interest rates sooner than projected, they will remain extremely low by historical standards, leaving investors to keep chasing returns in stocks. On top of the likely continuation of there is no alternative investing, the impressive and constantly improving earnings outlook highlights the booming U.S. economy.
The last 16 months or so have been a wild ride for equities. And it has highlighted the possible perils of trying to time the market given how quickly things have ripped higher after pullbacks. Given this backdrop and the bullish resilience, investors with long-term outlooks likely want to remain exposed to the market.
Target stock has soared over the last year and since it posted blowout first quarter earnings. The one-stop-shop retailer has flexed its muscles during the pandemic and is poised to thrive alongside Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , and others for years to come.
Fellow Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Intuit has carved out at a nice role in the crowded and vital cloud software space. Its tax and financial services offerings have helped it grow its top-line at an impressive clip for years.
