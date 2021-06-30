Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 30 days.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO - Free Report) is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH - Free Report) manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX - Free Report) treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

consumer-discretionary finance medical reit utilities