Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vanda (VNDA) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA - Free Report) shares soared 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $21.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares surged as investors are optimistic on the prospects of Hetlioz for the indication of nighttime sleep disturbances in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome. The pipeline progress has been encouraging too.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $71 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vanda, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VNDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today