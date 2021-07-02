We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 BlackRock Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention
BlackRock Inc. had a total of $8.68 trillion assets under management (as of Dec 31, 2020) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.
BlackRock offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.
Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares (BMGAX - Free Report) fund aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies, which the fund’s management believes would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX has returned 23.7% in the past three years.
Lawrence G. Kemp is one of the fund managers of BMGAX since 2013.
BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. Investor A Shares (MDDCX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of issuers located in countries with developing capital markets such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Africa. MDDCX has returned 14.9% in the past three years.
As of the end of May 2021, MDDCX held 96 issues with 5.18% of its assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.
BlackRock CoreAlpha Bond Fund Investor A Shares (BCRAX - Free Report) aims to offer income and capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in bonds. The fund may also invest in bonds issued by companies located in foreign countries including those in emerging markets. BCRAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%.
BCRAX has an expense ratio of 0.53% compared with the category average of 0.61%.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
