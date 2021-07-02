FactSet's (FDS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS Quick Quote FDS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimates and revenues beating the same. There has been no impact of the disappointing earnings performance on the stock so far.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.72 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and declined 4.9% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to higher operating expenses.
FactSet’s revenues of $399.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally and increased 6.8% year over year. The uptick was driven by higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions.
Notably, FactSet's shares dropped 0.1% in the past year compared with 23.3% rally of the
Organic revenues increased 5.9% year over year to $397.4 million. Region-wise, U.S. revenues increased to $253.8 million from $238.5 million in the year-ago quarter. EMEA revenues were $106.8 million compared with $100.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific revenues were $38.9 million compared with $35.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
ASV Plus Professional Services
FactSet’s Annual Subscription Value (“ASV”) plus professional services was $1.6 billion, up 6.6% organically. Buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates were 5.6% and 8%, respectively. Nearly 84% of organic ASV was generated by buy-side and the rest by sell-side firms performing functions like mergers and acquisitions-advisory work, equity research and capital-markets services.
ASV generated from the United States was $993.4 million, up 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. ASV from EMEA and Asia Pacific regions were $436.4 million and 163.4 million, up 5.9% and 8.6% year over year, respectively.
FactSet added 69 clients in the reported quarter, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth management clients, taking the total to 6,172. Annual client retention was 91%. At the end of the quarter, total employee count was 10,713, up 6.4% year over year.
Operating Results
Adjusted operating income came in at $126.5 million, down 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted operating margin declined to 31.6% from 35.5% in the year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 6.2% to $76.6 million. Total operating expenses increased 11.7% to $281.9 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
FactSet exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $658.3 million compared with $602.7 million in the previous quarter. Long-term debt amounted to $574.5 million compared with $574 million at the end of the prior quarter. In the quarter, the company generated $140.3 million of cash from operating activities, while capital expenditures were $18.7 million. Free cash flow was $121.7 million.
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The company continues to anticipate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.75-$11.15. The midpoint ($10.95) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.13.
The company expects revenues between $1.57 billion and $1.585 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion.
Organic ASV plus professional services for fiscal 2021 is projected to increase in the range of $85-$95 million (previous range is $70-$85 million) over fiscal 2020.
Adjusted operating margin is projected in the range of 32-33%. The annual effective tax rate is expected between 15% and 16.5%.
