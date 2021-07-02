Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) recently acquired Stellar Benefits Group, LLC. The terms of the transaction were not revealed. Solon, OH-based Stellar Benefits, founded in 2003, is a full-service independent insurance agency. It focuses on designing insurance programs and offers health and welfare programs for individuals as well as multinational corporations. We believe Stellar Benefits is a strategic fit for Arthur J. Gallagher. This is because the buyout will boost its benefits capabilities and fortify its presence throughout Northeastern Ohio. Inorganic Growth Story
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Announces Stellar Benefits Buyout
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG - Free Report) recently acquired Stellar Benefits Group, LLC. The terms of the transaction were not revealed.
Solon, OH-based Stellar Benefits, founded in 2003, is a full-service independent insurance agency. It focuses on designing insurance programs and offers health and welfare programs for individuals as well as multinational corporations.
We believe Stellar Benefits is a strategic fit for Arthur J. Gallagher. This is because the buyout will boost its benefits capabilities and fortify its presence throughout Northeastern Ohio.
Inorganic Growth Story
Acquisitions enable Arthur J. Gallagher to expand into desirable geographic locations, extend its presence in retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services markets, and increase the volume of general services currently provided. Its inorganic pipeline remains strong, with around $250 million of annualized revenues associated with 40 term sheets signed or being prepared.
Arthur J. Gallagher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
So far this year, it has made 16 acquisitions. Revenue growth rates have generally been 5-15% for 2021 acquisitions. The buyouts provide the company with incremental capabilities and services to assist clients across Australia, the U.K., Europe and the United States. The company remains focused on its long-term growth strategies of delivering organic revenue growth, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions.
Other Acquisitions in the Same Space
There have been a host of acquisitions in the insurance space of late, given significant capital availability. In the second quarter of 2021, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO - Free Report) acquired substantially all Piper Jordan assets. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (MMC - Free Report) unit Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (“MMA”) recently acquired PayneWest Insurance, one of the largest independent agencies in the United States. Alleghany Corporation’s (Y - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation acquired Wilbert, Inc. (WPS).
Price Performance
Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have gained 43.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 25.7%. Efforts to ramp up the company’s growth profile and capital position should help shares retain the momentum.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
