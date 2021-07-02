Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( CINF Quick Quote CINF - Free Report) has been in investors’ good books on the back of growth in its new and renewal business, higher new business premiums and improved pricing. Growth Projections
The bottom line of HCI Group surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one, the average being 42.91%. Axis Capital surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 34.5%. Alleghany's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 128.63%.
Here's Why Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is an Attractive Bet
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) has been in investors’ good books on the back of growth in its new and renewal business, higher new business premiums and improved pricing.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $4.27 and $4.43, indicating year-over-year increase of 30.1% and 3.7%, respectively.
Earnings Surprise History
Cincinnati Financial has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, with the average being 17.63%.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Cincinnati Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has rallied 79.8% compared with the industry’s increase of 41.4%.
Return on Equity (ROE)
The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 6%, better than the industry average of 5.6%. This reflects the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund.
Business Tailwinds
Cincinnati Financial is well-poised to gain from appropriate pricing discipline for both new and renewal business, higher new business premiums, rise in renewal written premium, growth in each major line of business and increase in agency renewal written premiums, which continue to contribute to premium growth across its Commercial Lines Insurance and Excess and surplus lines.
Improved pricing in the reinsurance market should drive the performance at Cincinnati Re.
As part of the strategic initiatives, Cincinnati Financial continues to appoint new agencies, which are expected to boost potential for growth over time.
Higher amount of overall net gains from investment portfolio continue to drive value creation ratio (VCR). The insurer targets average VCR of 10% to 13% over the next five-year period.
Cincinnati Financial boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Its strong cash flow continues to help boost investment income. Also, it has additional capacity to borrow $57 million on revolving short-term line of credit.
In February 2021, its board of directors hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 5%, reflecting the 61st consecutive year of dividend increase at Cincinnati Financial. Its current dividend yield of 2.2% is higher than the industry average of 0.4%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked property and casualty insurers include HCI Group, Inc. (HCI - Free Report) , Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) and Alleghany Corporation (Y - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
The bottom line of HCI Group surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one, the average being 42.91%.
Axis Capital surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 34.5%.
Alleghany’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 128.63%.
