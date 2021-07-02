We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Best Buy Co. (BBY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Best Buy Co. is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 15.62% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BBY has moved about 15.22% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.14%. As we can see, Best Buy Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 57.35% so far this year, so BBY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BBY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.