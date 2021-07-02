We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CarMax (KMX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CarMax (KMX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KMX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
CarMax is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 11.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, KMX has moved about 36.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.14% on average. As we can see, CarMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, KMX belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.41% this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to KMX as it looks to continue its solid performance.