Image: Bigstock
Is XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is XPO Logistics (XPO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
XPO Logistics is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 139 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPO's full-year earnings has moved 17.58% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, XPO has moved about 17.36% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 8.75% on average. This means that XPO Logistics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, XPO is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.63% this year, meaning that XPO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
XPO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.