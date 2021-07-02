Deciphera (DCPH) Begins Dosing in Study on Cancer Candidate

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( DCPH Quick Quote DCPH - Free Report) announced that it has dosed the first patient in a phase I study which is evaluating its investigational ULK kinase inhibitor, DCC-3116, for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic tumors driven by mutations in RAS/RAF genes.
Notably, the open-label, first-in-human study is investigating DCC-3116 as a single agent and also in combination with Mekinist (trametinib), an FDA-approved MEK inhibitor for treating advanced/metastatic tumors with a mutant RAS/RAF gene.
If data from this study is found to be positive, Deciphera plans to begin combination expansion cohorts which will evaluate DCC-3116 + Mekinist in patients with advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with KRAS or BRAF mutations; non-small cell lung cancer with KRAS, NRAS, or BRAF mutations; colorectal cancer with KRAS, NRAS, or BRAF mutations; and melanoma with NRAS or BRAF mutations.
Shares of Deciphera have plunged 35.8% so far this year against the industry's increase of 1.2%.
industry’s increase of 1.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Per the company, nearly one third of all cancers are driven by mutations in RAS/RAF genes. Hence, if successfully developed and upon potential approval, DCC-3116 can serve an area of high unmet medical need in the days ahead.
We remind investors that, Deciphera’s first commercial product, Qinlock (ripretinib), was approved by the FDA in May 2020, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (“GIST”) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including
Novartis' Gleevec (imatinib).
The company is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity in second-line GIST.
The phase III INTRIGUE study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Qinlock compared to
Pfizer's Sutent (sunitinib) in patients with second-line GIST. Top-line data from the same is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Deciphera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Repligen Corporation, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Repligen’s earnings estimates have been revised 18.3% and 14.7% upward for 2021 and 2022, respectively, over the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 4.2% year to date.
Image: Bigstock
