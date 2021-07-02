We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This is Why Southwest Gas (SWX) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Southwest Gas in Focus
Southwest Gas (SWX - Free Report) is headquartered in Las Vegas, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 8.95% since the start of the year. The natural gas company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.6 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.6%. This compares to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry's yield of 3% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.32%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.38 is up 5.5% from last year. In the past five-year period, Southwest Gas has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.63%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Southwest Gas's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for SWX for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $4.15 per share, with earnings expected to increase 0.24% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that SWX is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).