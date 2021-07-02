Dow (DOW) Partners With The Most to Provide Hair Care Solutions

Dow Inc. ( DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) has announced its collaboration with The Most, a start-up company specializing in textured hair care solutions, to address the needs of the multicultural textured hair care market. Dow worked closely with representatives of its Employee Resource Groups (ERGS), such as the Global African Affinity Network (GAAN), who had a pivotal role as strategic contributors to consolidate the collaboration. The collaboration promises a unique contribution by each of the companies. On one hand, Dow possesses the know-how to channelize ideas into lucrative business options in the personal care domain. Moreover, its wide and diverse portfolio gives it a unique edge to support the development of ingredients required to boost this underserved market. The Most, on the other hand, has an unmatched understanding of what it takes to offer a valuable hair experience to the consumers. The partnership will be able to understand and attend to the need for more inclusiveness and diversity in the industry so as to come up with new and tailor-made solutions. Dow noted that the venture is mutually beneficial and will empower both companies to address the longstanding needs of people with curly and highly coiled hair. The collaboration aligns with its zeal to tackle the most challenging issues of its customers. It believes that it will get a scope to expand its understanding of textured hair care and enable people of color to style their hair with the right approach. The Most has a cultural insight that many major industry players lack in developing products and this helps it serve as a marketplace for hair enthusiasts in search of the best in textured hair care solutions. With its all-in-one styling tools and leveraging Dow’s material science expertise, it will have the opportunity to improve its renewable-based styling system, The Mint. The collaboration is expected to result in a significant exchange of cultural capital to better serve the industry. Shares of Dow have surged 55.3% in a year, higher than the industry’s growth of 50.8%. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 326.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects its businesses to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery, supported by the progress in vaccine distribution and tight market fundamentals. It is well placed for sustained value creation throughout this year and beyond, on the back of its geographic scale, advantageous cost positions, differentiated feedstock flexibility, leadership position in high-growth markets and top-quartile cash generation.
Currently, Dow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Dow (DOW) Partners With The Most to Provide Hair Care Solutions
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) has announced its collaboration with The Most, a start-up company specializing in textured hair care solutions, to address the needs of the multicultural textured hair care market. Dow worked closely with representatives of its Employee Resource Groups (ERGS), such as the Global African Affinity Network (GAAN), who had a pivotal role as strategic contributors to consolidate the collaboration.
The collaboration promises a unique contribution by each of the companies. On one hand, Dow possesses the know-how to channelize ideas into lucrative business options in the personal care domain. Moreover, its wide and diverse portfolio gives it a unique edge to support the development of ingredients required to boost this underserved market. The Most, on the other hand, has an unmatched understanding of what it takes to offer a valuable hair experience to the consumers. The partnership will be able to understand and attend to the need for more inclusiveness and diversity in the industry so as to come up with new and tailor-made solutions.
Dow noted that the venture is mutually beneficial and will empower both companies to address the longstanding needs of people with curly and highly coiled hair. The collaboration aligns with its zeal to tackle the most challenging issues of its customers. It believes that it will get a scope to expand its understanding of textured hair care and enable people of color to style their hair with the right approach.
The Most has a cultural insight that many major industry players lack in developing products and this helps it serve as a marketplace for hair enthusiasts in search of the best in textured hair care solutions. With its all-in-one styling tools and leveraging Dow’s material science expertise, it will have the opportunity to improve its renewable-based styling system, The Mint.
The collaboration is expected to result in a significant exchange of cultural capital to better serve the industry.
Shares of Dow have surged 55.3% in a year, higher than the industry’s growth of 50.8%. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 326.5%.
The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects its businesses to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery, supported by the progress in vaccine distribution and tight market fundamentals. It is well placed for sustained value creation throughout this year and beyond, on the back of its geographic scale, advantageous cost positions, differentiated feedstock flexibility, leadership position in high-growth markets and top-quartile cash generation.
Currently, Dow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR - Free Report) , Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) and Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Univar has a projected earnings growth rate of 35.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 50.8% in a year.
Olin has a projected earnings growth rate of 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 322.1% in a year.
Tronox has a projected earnings growth rate of 242.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have jumped 227% in a year.
