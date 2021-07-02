We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Announces Agreement to Acquire Trivadis
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced today that it will snap up IT services provider Trivadis AG for an undisclosed amount. Trivadis, with its team of 710 employees, will merge with Accenture’s Data & AI team in the latter’s Cloud First group.
Established in 1994 and headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, Trivadis specializes in platforms that facilitate automated provisioning and innovative data utilization. The company helps its clients advance their data platform lifecycles, automate operational tasks in databases, build data warehouse solutions and fast-track cloud migrations.
Trivadis’ addition is expected to significantly reinforce Accenture’s data on cloud capabilities with a solid focus on engineering. The buyout will increase Accenture’s capabilities to enable its clients to combine data from various sources in real time, develop agile reporting and generate largely accessible customer, market and operational insights using analytics and AI.
Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia, said, “Combining these specific technological skills with Accenture’s business strategy expertise and global network, will scale our end-to-end data and analytics offering and reinforce Accenture’s cloud and data-driven reinvention strategies."
Notably, Accenture’s shares have gained 36.6% over the past year, underperforming the 39.3% rally of the industry it belongs to and 38.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked service stocks are ExlService (EXLS - Free Report) , Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) . While CRA International sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ExlService and Gartner carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ExlService, Gartner and CRA International is pegged at 10.8%, 13.5% and 15.5%, respectively.
