In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
Airline Stocks to Buy After Boeing's Big Deal
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Things are slowly getting back to normal, or at least, the new normal following the pandemic. Stores are opened back up, arenas are filling with fans, and airlines are getting back to business. Big-time announcement from United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) recently with the company confirming its order for 200 Boeing (BA - Free Report) and 70 Airbus jets. It’s the largest order in United history and the biggest by a single carrier in a decade. In an interview following the news, CEO Scott Kirby things the company can decommoditize air travel and that the larger planes will help the airline compete against discount airlines like Spirit (SAVE - Free Report) and Southwest (LUV - Free Report) . He also commented that low international demand is hurting the revenue recovery.
The news barely budged Boeing, has had some positive impact on other airlines but who is the real winner here? Let’s take a look at Zacks.com and see which airline stock is the best choice.
Every time you share this video, a plane’s baggage hits the carousel just as folks reach the claim. Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics, and check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on Zacks Ultimate. With Trending Stocks at Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>