We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $67.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.
HOLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HOLX to post earnings of $2.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 249.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 25.69% from the year-ago period.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.22% and +35.36%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. HOLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note HOLX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.81.
It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.