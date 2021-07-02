We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) closed at $53.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 2.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.4 billion, up 31.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $37.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.31% and +12.51%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. KO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.19.
Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.