Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) closed at $22.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had gained 16.13% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIVO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VIVO is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.12 million, down 13.77% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $319.54 million, which would represent changes of +60.75% and +25.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VIVO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.93.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.