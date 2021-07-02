We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Owens & Minor (OMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Owens & Minor (OMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.06, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had lost 0.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, OMI is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 385%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.42 billion, up 34.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $9.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.7% and +13.32%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, OMI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.93.
It is also worth noting that OMI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.