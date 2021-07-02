We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Quidel (QDEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Quidel (QDEL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $128.60, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical diagnostics company had gained 18.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.
QDEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QDEL to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.82 million, up 24.82% from the year-ago period.
QDEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.27 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.4% and -26.55%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QDEL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.7% lower. QDEL is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, QDEL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.93, so we one might conclude that QDEL is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, QDEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.