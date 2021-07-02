Ooma (OOMA) & Jazzware Partner to Spur Nationwide Hotel Connectivity

Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) recently collaborated with Jazzware to enhance the connectivity solutions of the hospitality industry nationwide with advanced technologies. Per the partnership, Boca Raton, FL-based Jazzware will provide its proprietary software powered hospitality applications and universal connection middleware by capitalizing on Ooma’s avant-garde Enterprise unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform. This unique and powerful combination will enable operators and hotel owners to significantly cut down telephony costs while expanding its avenues to improve guest experience with best-in-class services. At a time when hotels are revamping their technology infrastructure to boost operational efficiencies, the latest move will help in streamlining the overall connectivity framework of the hospitality industry by eliminating obsolescent and expensive legacy services. With an experience of more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, Jazzware’s patented software solutions have been relied upon by high-end hotel brands and partners globally. It is widely known for offering trailblazing voice management and analytics solutions to modernize the connectivity experience with uninterrupted operations for day-to-day activities. Interestingly, Jazzware was previously known as SDD Jazz and BroadSoft Hospitality. It functions as a secure, cloud service that addresses the connectivity requirements of all segments in the global hospitality industry with profitable and efficient operations in more than 60 countries. Markedly, its solution incorporates major hospitality systems on-premise and in the cloud, to empower staff while ensuring 24X7 service availability. Further, Jazzware specializes in telecom auditing, call accounting and guest experience design studio services, to name a few. Apart from the UCaaS platform, Ooma will provide its SIP trunking service, as part of the alliance. The offering will help in connecting contact centers and hotel premise to the Public Switched Telephone Network. Notably, Ooma Enterprises’ SIP and IP Trunking solutions offer unlimited usage plans, reduce operational costs and enhance phone systems with a nationwide coverage for flexible communications. Thanks to Ooma’s affordable, customized unified communications and telephony solutions, network operators will also be able to cater to personalized networking preferences with utmost flexibility for a premium guest experience. In addition, the partnership aims to eliminate the traditional private branch exchange model and resort to adopting more of SIP, UCaaS and cloud solutions for an enriched hospitality experience. With that, Ooma and Jazzware remain committed to strengthening their partnership by developing innovative applications that require hassle-free installations for the benefit of the hospitality industry as a whole. Ooma is well-positioned to benefit from highly customizable technological innovations and strong aligned execution amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. The Sunnyvale, CA-based communications solution provider has been a strong performer despite the COVID-19 crisis and is focused on reinforcing the importance of enterprise Wi-Fi networking. It expanded its business services to address larger customers and has started rolling out to new countries in Europe. Positive market trends, along with its strategy to serve small and large businesses with unique solutions, are expected to drive growth. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 37.2% compared with 14.5% growth of the industry in the past six months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are
United States Cellular Corporation ( USM Quick Quote USM - Free Report) , Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) and SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) . While United States Cellular sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nokia and SeaChange International carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here United States Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average. Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average. SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
