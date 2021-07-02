In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL GR (VWIGX) - free report >>
AMERICAN NEW WORLD FUND (NEWFX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL GR (VWIGX) - free report >>
AMERICAN NEW WORLD FUND (NEWFX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Non-US Mutual Funds That You Must Add to Your Portfolio
Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove to be profitable.
Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.
John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A (JEMQX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of assets in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers. JEMQX has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%.
Kathryn L. Langridge is the fund manager of JEMQX since 2015.
Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares (VWIGX - Free Report) seeks to provide long-term capital growth to investors. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has three-year annualized returns of 21.7%.
It has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 1.05%.
American Funds New World Fund Class A (NEWFX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and markets. NEWFX has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%.
As of the end of March 2021, NEWFX held 553 issues with 2.31% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>