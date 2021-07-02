Back to top

Company News for Jul 2, 2021

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s (WBA - Free Report) shares plummeted 7.4% after the company expects slower growth in the fourth-quarter due to the slowing pace of Covid-19 vaccinations.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s (UAL - Free Report) shares gained 1.5% after the company said that it is shifting from survival mode to premium mode.
  • Shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI - Free Report) tumbled 4% after the company agreed to acquire Atotech Ltd. (ATC - Free Report) for an equity value of $5.1 billion and an enterprise value of about $6.5 billion.
  • Shares of The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL - Free Report) rose 1.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.

