Lindsay (LNN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y

Lindsay Corporation ( LNN Quick Quote LNN - Free Report) delivered earnings per share of $1.61 in third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended as of May 31, 2021), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The bottom-line figure surged 73.1% year over year. Lindsay generated revenues of $162 million compared with the $123 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top-line figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147 million. The company’s backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $120.8 million compared with the $78.6 million witnessed at the end of the year-earlier quarter. Operational Update
Cost of operating revenues went up 42.2% year on year to $118 million. Gross profit was up 12.8% to $44 million from the year-earlier quarter. Gross margin came in at 27.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 32.2%.
Operating expenses came in at $23 million during the fiscal third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $24 million. The company recorded an operating income of $21 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 31.2%. Operating margin came in at 13% in the reported quarter, flat year over year. Segment Results
The Irrigation segment revenues increased 45.8% year over year to $140 million during the fiscal third quarter. North America irrigation revenues increased 38% from the year-ago quarter to $87 million, primarily on greater irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. International irrigation revenues climbed 60.6% year over year to $53 million on higher unit sales volumes in several international markets, higher prices and favorable foreign currency translation. The segment’s operating income improved 60% year on year to $24 million. Given higher agricultural commodity prices, Lindsay witnessed strong irrigation equipment demand across the globe.
The Infrastructure segment revenues declined 21.4% year over year to $22 million on lower Road Zipper System sales, partly offset by higher lease revenues and increased road safety products sales. The segment reported an operating income of $4 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $8 million. Financial Position
Lindsay had cash and cash equivalents of $121 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter compared with the $102 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt stood at $116 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, flat year on year.
Outlook
The company will continue to witness robust demand for irrigation equipment, driven by upbeat agricultural commodity prices and solid farm prospects. Management anticipates infrastructure business to improve as coronavirus restrictions are lifted and road construction activity returns to normal levels. However, Lindsay expects that material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints will continue to dent its margins in fiscal 2021.
Price Performance
Lindsay’s shares have appreciated 34.4% so far this year, outperforming the
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Lindsay currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
