Alpine (PINE) Closes $44.5M Property Buyout From CTO Realty

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. ( PINE Quick Quote PINE - Free Report) recently completed its proposed acquisition of six high-quality net lease retail properties from CTO Realty Growth, Inc. ( CTO Quick Quote CTO - Free Report) for an aggregate price of $44.5 million.
The move is a strategic fit for Alpine Income as these properties are net leased to leading retailers such as
Lowe’s ( LOW Quick Quote LOW - Free Report) , Walgreens, Harris Teeter and Big Lots ( BIG Quick Quote BIG - Free Report) . This, along with the investment-grade rating of majority of tenants, indicates that the company will enjoy a steady stream of rental revenues over the long term. In fact, more than 60% of annualized base rent comes from properties leased to, or with leases guaranteed by investment grade-rated entities.
Further, all the six properties are within metropolitan statistical areas, with impressive demographics, having populations over one million people, and located close to Charlotte, NC; Seattle, WA; Washington, DC; Houston, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Orlando, FL. The location of the properties in busy neighborhoods indicates that the assets are likely to enjoy strong footfall.
As part of the move, Alpine Income has assumed an existing $30 million secured mortgage which bears a fixed interest rate of 4.33%.
Markedly, with the purchase of the six properties, the company has completed the acquisition of seven net lease retail properties from CTO Realty, which were previously announced on Apr 6, 2021.
Apart from this buyout, the company recently announced the purchase of a diversified portfolio for $14.8 million. It has acquired the portfolio of nine high-quality retail net lease properties, and is under agreement to acquire a 10th property. These properties are net leased to leading operators in e-commerce resistant and necessity-based retail industries, making it apt for the company to acquire the portfolio.
Specially, having tenants belonging to the necessity-based retail industries has been the saving grace amid the tepid retail real estate environment and therefore, the company’s focus on boosting its tenant roster with such tenants is encouraging.
Besides, during first-quarter 2021, Alpine Income acquired five net lease properties for a total acquisition volume of $21.9 million, reflecting a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 8.2%.
Such inorganic growth efforts are a strategic fit and will drive the top line over the long haul.
However, amid concerns over a protracted recovery of its asset category, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share moved 1.2% south over the past month.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 5% in the past three months, underperforming the
industry’s rally of 10.5%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Image: Bigstock
Alpine (PINE) Closes $44.5M Property Buyout From CTO Realty
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) recently completed its proposed acquisition of six high-quality net lease retail properties from CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO - Free Report) for an aggregate price of $44.5 million.
The move is a strategic fit for Alpine Income as these properties are net leased to leading retailers such as Lowe’s (LOW - Free Report) , Walgreens, Harris Teeter and Big Lots (BIG - Free Report) . This, along with the investment-grade rating of majority of tenants, indicates that the company will enjoy a steady stream of rental revenues over the long term. In fact, more than 60% of annualized base rent comes from properties leased to, or with leases guaranteed by investment grade-rated entities.
Further, all the six properties are within metropolitan statistical areas, with impressive demographics, having populations over one million people, and located close to Charlotte, NC; Seattle, WA; Washington, DC; Houston, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Orlando, FL. The location of the properties in busy neighborhoods indicates that the assets are likely to enjoy strong footfall.
As part of the move, Alpine Income has assumed an existing $30 million secured mortgage which bears a fixed interest rate of 4.33%.
Markedly, with the purchase of the six properties, the company has completed the acquisition of seven net lease retail properties from CTO Realty, which were previously announced on Apr 6, 2021.
Apart from this buyout, the company recently announced the purchase of a diversified portfolio for $14.8 million. It has acquired the portfolio of nine high-quality retail net lease properties, and is under agreement to acquire a 10th property. These properties are net leased to leading operators in e-commerce resistant and necessity-based retail industries, making it apt for the company to acquire the portfolio.
Specially, having tenants belonging to the necessity-based retail industries has been the saving grace amid the tepid retail real estate environment and therefore, the company’s focus on boosting its tenant roster with such tenants is encouraging.
Besides, during first-quarter 2021, Alpine Income acquired five net lease properties for a total acquisition volume of $21.9 million, reflecting a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 8.2%.
Such inorganic growth efforts are a strategic fit and will drive the top line over the long haul.
However, amid concerns over a protracted recovery of its asset category, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share moved 1.2% south over the past month.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 5% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s rally of 10.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>