New Strong Sell Stocks for July 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) distributes and sells dental and animal health products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH - Free Report) manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) operates an online talent marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52.9% downward over the last 60 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75% downward over the last 60 days.

