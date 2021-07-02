We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) distributes and sells dental and animal health products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH - Free Report) manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) operates an online talent marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52.9% downward over the last 60 days.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75% downward over the last 60 days.
