Has Target (TGT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Target is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 37.40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, TGT has returned 37.92% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.73%. This means that Target is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.03% so far this year, meaning that TGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.