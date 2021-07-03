We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Century Communities (CCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.92, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 11.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
CCS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. On that day, CCS is projected to report earnings of $2.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.01% and +28.65%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.31% lower. CCS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note CCS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.27.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.