Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC - Free Report) closed at $59.26, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 15.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLIC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KLIC to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 547.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $400 million, up 165.87% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion, which would represent changes of +394.74% and +116.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note KLIC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.68.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.