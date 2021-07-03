We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.88, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AVNW as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AVNW is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.5 million, up 6.15% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AVNW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% lower. AVNW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, AVNW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
