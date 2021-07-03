We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.27, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OMP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 112.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $126 million, up 90.74% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $514.1 million, which would represent changes of +435.71% and +47.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OMP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OMP has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.