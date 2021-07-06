DuPont (DD) Wraps Up Laird Performance Materials Buyout

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) recently completed the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials, a global leader in high-performance electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions.
Laird Performance Materials has roughly 4,300 employees globally and generated $465 million revenues in 2020. It will be integrated into DuPont Electronics & Industrial's Interconnect Solutions (“ICS”) business. Laird Performance Materials' electromagnetic shielding and thermal management offerings complement ICS' portfolio in flexible laminates, dry film photo resist, specialty films as well as plating chemistries.
DuPont is well positioned to leverage its extensive customer base and global scale to accelerate speed to market, create new efficiencies in the development of integrated as well as multi-functional solutions with the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials. It also facilitates DuPont to provide high value next-generation products that will deliver additional growth over the next several years.
DuPont believes that consumers will gain quickly through the engagement of combined E&I organization across value chains to discuss the complicated issues faced by leading OEMs in thermal management, signal integrity, miniaturization, power management and reliability.
Shares of DuPont have gained 44.3% in the past year compared with 46.2% rise of the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DuPont, in its last earnings call, raised its guidance for net sales and adjusted earnings per share for 2021. Net sales for the year are now forecast between $15.7 billion and $15.9 billion compared with $15.4 billion and $15.6 billion expected earlier.
The company also expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 in the band of $3.60-$3.75, up from the prior view of $3.30-$3.45.
For the second quarter of 2021, DuPont sees net sales in the band of $3.925-$4.025 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted in the range of 93-95 cents per share for the quarter.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , Olin Corporation ( OLN Quick Quote OLN - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 344.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 131.8% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 304.2% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 53.4% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Image: Bigstock
DuPont (DD) Wraps Up Laird Performance Materials Buyout
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) recently completed the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials, a global leader in high-performance electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions.
Laird Performance Materials has roughly 4,300 employees globally and generated $465 million revenues in 2020. It will be integrated into DuPont Electronics & Industrial's Interconnect Solutions (“ICS”) business. Laird Performance Materials' electromagnetic shielding and thermal management offerings complement ICS' portfolio in flexible laminates, dry film photo resist, specialty films as well as plating chemistries.
DuPont is well positioned to leverage its extensive customer base and global scale to accelerate speed to market, create new efficiencies in the development of integrated as well as multi-functional solutions with the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials. It also facilitates DuPont to provide high value next-generation products that will deliver additional growth over the next several years.
DuPont believes that consumers will gain quickly through the engagement of combined E&I organization across value chains to discuss the complicated issues faced by leading OEMs in thermal management, signal integrity, miniaturization, power management and reliability.
Shares of DuPont have gained 44.3% in the past year compared with 46.2% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DuPont, in its last earnings call, raised its guidance for net sales and adjusted earnings per share for 2021. Net sales for the year are now forecast between $15.7 billion and $15.9 billion compared with $15.4 billion and $15.6 billion expected earlier.
The company also expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 in the band of $3.60-$3.75, up from the prior view of $3.30-$3.45.
For the second quarter of 2021, DuPont sees net sales in the band of $3.925-$4.025 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted in the range of 93-95 cents per share for the quarter.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 344.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 131.8% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 304.2% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 53.4% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>