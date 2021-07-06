We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Home Depot (HD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Home Depot (HD - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
The Home Depot is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 11.43% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HD has moved about 21.49% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.25%. This means that The Home Depot is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.44% so far this year, so HD is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.