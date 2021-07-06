We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 8.06% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, QFIN has gained about 203.14% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 3.78%. This shows that 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, QFIN belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.04% this year, meaning that QFIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to QFIN as it looks to continue its solid performance.