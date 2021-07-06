We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MOD vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Modine (MOD - Free Report) and Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Modine has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that MOD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
MOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.93, while RACE has a forward P/E of 40.45. We also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27.
Another notable valuation metric for MOD is its P/B ratio of 2.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 16.26.
These metrics, and several others, help MOD earn a Value grade of B, while RACE has been given a Value grade of D.
MOD sticks out from RACE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that MOD is the better option right now.