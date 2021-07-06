Back to top

Why Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Bryn Mawr Bank in Focus

Based in Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 35.15%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.27 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.61%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.33%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.08 is up 1.9% from last year. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.02%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank's current payout ratio is 35%. This means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BMTC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $2.76 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 68.29%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BMTC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


