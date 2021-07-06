Best ETF Areas of Last Week

The last week was moderately upbeat for Wall Street. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.7%, 1% and 1.9%, respectively and the Russell 2000 index lost about 1.2%. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that were the most gainful last week.
The last week was moderately upbeat for Wall Street. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.7%, 1% and 1.9%, respectively and the Russell 2000 index lost about 1.2%. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that were the most gainful last week.
Agriculture
Farmers are expected to plant more corn, soybeans, and wheat acres than last year, but official estimates from a recent USDA report came in below trade expectations. This boosted futures prices of agricultural commodities.
Teucrium Corn (CORN - Free Report) (up 9.7%), Teucrium Soybean (SOYB - Free Report) (up 8.8%), iPatha.B Grains Subindex TR ETN (JJG) (up 8.2%), MLCX Grains Index TR ETN Elements (GRU) (up 7.9%), Teucrium Agricultural (TAGS) (up 6%) and Teucrium Sugar (CANE) (up 4%) were the best performers in the category.
Genomics
The genomic-editing space has come under the spotlight with the release of encouraging data from the first-ever human study assessing an in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy candidate, NTLA-2001. On Jun 26, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) released positive interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of NTLA-2001, which is being developed as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.
This is why genomics ETFs gained last week. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (HELX - Free Report) (up 7.4%) and iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) (up 3.1%) are two ETFs that gained the most last week in the genomics category (read: Genomics ETFs Surge on a Major Breakthrough in CRISPR Study).
Cryptocurrency
Crypto innovator ETF Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ - Free Report) added 6.8%last week. The underlying Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index measures the performance of companies involved in servicing the cryptocurrency markets, including crypto mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto financial services companies, or other financial institutions servicing primarily crypto-related clientele. Notably, bitcoin gained last week moderately. The cryptocurrency started the week at $32,177 while it touched the weekly high of $36,397 on Jul 29. Also, Vaneck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) and Transformational Data Sharing Amplify ETF (BLOK - Free Report) also added about 5.4% and 4.5% last week.
Palladium
Physical Palladium ETF (PALL - Free Report) added about 6.1% last week. This ETF is designed to track the price of Palladium Bullion. Palladium has been seeing strong demand in the manufacturing of industrial products. The metal is used for catalytic converters in gasoline-powered cars. Meanwhile, the markets have been long grappling with a supply crunch of palladium.
Natural Gas
US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) and iPath.B Natural Gas Subindex ETN (GAZ - Free Report) added about 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively last week. Natural gas prices jumped to a two-month high. Scorching heat and improved export demand indicated even tighter balances ahead of the peak summer cooling season. The July Nymex contract was hovering around the highest close last week for the prompt month since January 2019.
