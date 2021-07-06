Chart Industries (GTLS) Completes Buyout of L.A. Turbine

Chart Industries, Inc. ( GTLS Quick Quote GTLS - Free Report) recently announced that it acquired L.A. Turbine for $80 million in cash. Notably, shares of the company gained 2.5% in the last couple of days to eventually close the trading session at $149.91 on Friday. Based in Valencia, CA, L.A. Turbine is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of application-specific turboexpander equipment. Also, the company is engaged in offering aftermarket services like repair, maintenance and spare part manufacturing services for turboexpanders. Acquisition Rationale
The latest buyout is in sync with Chart Industries’ policy of acquiring businesses for strengthening its product offerings and customer base. Notably, the inclusion of L.A. Turbine’s robust design and engineering expertise for turboexpanders, supported by its solid manufacturing capabilities, will enable Chart Industries offer its customers a comprehensive suite of solutions in several applications. This includes hydrogen & helium liquefaction, industrial gas, carbon capture and energy storage, natural gas processing and petrochemical among others.
The acquisition will help Chart Industries gain access to the production capacity of specialized expanders. As noted, this will likely aid the company to win liquefaction projects and deliver the same in a shorter span, thus reinforcing its position in the liquefaction market. Notably, the transaction expanded Chart Industries’ total addressable market for specialty products by $350 million. Chart Industries expects the buyout to be immediately accretive. In 2022, the company anticipates L.A. Turbine to contribute revenues worth $40-$50 million and earnings per share of 20-30 cents on about 35.5 million weighted shares outstanding. Other Inorganic Moves
In February 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Cryogenic Gas Technologies, Inc., which has been enhancing its competency in hydrogen and helium liquefaction space ever since. In addition, it closed the buyouts of Sustainable Energy Solutions, Inc., BlueInGreen, LLC and
Worthington Industries, Inc.’s ( WOR Quick Quote WOR - Free Report) cryogenic trailer and hydrogen trailer business in 2020. Notably, the company invested $55 million (net of cash acquired) in business acquisitions during the first three months of 2021. Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Trend
Chart Industries with a market capitalization of $5.4 billion carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. The company is poised to gain from its sturdy product menu, higher orders, planned investments and cost-saving measures.
In the past three months, the stock has gained 1.7% against the industry’s decline of 0.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has improved 0.5% to $3.94 in the past 30 days on the back of two upward revisions with no downward movement noticed. Also, estimates for 2022 have increased 1.3% to $5.55 on four upward revisions against no southbound movement.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same space are
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. ( AIT Quick Quote AIT - Free Report) and Barnes Group Inc. ( B Quick Quote B - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, presently. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Applied Industrial delivered an earnings surprise of 30.33%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Barnes Group delivered an earnings surprise of 19.45%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9% You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential. Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Image: Bigstock
Chart Industries (GTLS) Completes Buyout of L.A. Turbine
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) recently announced that it acquired L.A. Turbine for $80 million in cash. Notably, shares of the company gained 2.5% in the last couple of days to eventually close the trading session at $149.91 on Friday.
Based in Valencia, CA, L.A. Turbine is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of application-specific turboexpander equipment. Also, the company is engaged in offering aftermarket services like repair, maintenance and spare part manufacturing services for turboexpanders.
Acquisition Rationale
The latest buyout is in sync with Chart Industries’ policy of acquiring businesses for strengthening its product offerings and customer base. Notably, the inclusion of L.A. Turbine’s robust design and engineering expertise for turboexpanders, supported by its solid manufacturing capabilities, will enable Chart Industries offer its customers a comprehensive suite of solutions in several applications. This includes hydrogen & helium liquefaction, industrial gas, carbon capture and energy storage, natural gas processing and petrochemical among others.
The acquisition will help Chart Industries gain access to the production capacity of specialized expanders. As noted, this will likely aid the company to win liquefaction projects and deliver the same in a shorter span, thus reinforcing its position in the liquefaction market. Notably, the transaction expanded Chart Industries’ total addressable market for specialty products by $350 million.
Chart Industries expects the buyout to be immediately accretive. In 2022, the company anticipates L.A. Turbine to contribute revenues worth $40-$50 million and earnings per share of 20-30 cents on about 35.5 million weighted shares outstanding.
Other Inorganic Moves
In February 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Cryogenic Gas Technologies, Inc., which has been enhancing its competency in hydrogen and helium liquefaction space ever since. In addition, it closed the buyouts of Sustainable Energy Solutions, Inc., BlueInGreen, LLC and Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (WOR - Free Report) cryogenic trailer and hydrogen trailer business in 2020. Notably, the company invested $55 million (net of cash acquired) in business acquisitions during the first three months of 2021.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Trend
Chart Industries with a market capitalization of $5.4 billion carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. The company is poised to gain from its sturdy product menu, higher orders, planned investments and cost-saving measures.
In the past three months, the stock has gained 1.7% against the industry’s decline of 0.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has improved 0.5% to $3.94 in the past 30 days on the back of two upward revisions with no downward movement noticed. Also, estimates for 2022 have increased 1.3% to $5.55 on four upward revisions against no southbound movement.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same space are Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) and Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Applied Industrial delivered an earnings surprise of 30.33%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Barnes Group delivered an earnings surprise of 19.45%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>