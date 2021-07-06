We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $374.16, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $9.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.08 billion, down 16.65% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $44.81 per share and revenue of $49.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.12% and +11.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% higher within the past month. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, GS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.75, which means GS is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.