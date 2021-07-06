We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $55.24, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 3% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
PHM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PHM to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.53 billion, up 36% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.68 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.26% and +35.02%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PHM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.2, so we one might conclude that PHM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.