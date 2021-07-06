We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.39, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the technology company had lost 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NOK to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.32 billion, up 12.81% from the prior-year quarter.
NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $25.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.33% and +3.16%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, NOK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.33, so we one might conclude that NOK is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, NOK's PEG ratio is currently 12.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.