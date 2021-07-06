We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tupperware Brands (TUP - Free Report) closed at $23.85, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had lost 3.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TUP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, down 29.76% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, TUP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.92.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.