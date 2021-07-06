We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) June DARTs Up on Volatile Markets
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for June 2021. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a surge in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs). This was mainly driven by volatile markets.
Total client DARTs were 2,471,000, jumping 33% from June 2020 and 10% from May 2021. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 401. This reflects fall of 18% year over year but a rise of 8% sequentially.
Total customer accounts soared 61% from the prior-year month and 2% from May 2021 to 1.41 million. However, net new accounts were 28,200, down 24% from June 2020 but up 8% from May 2021.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 70.5 million for June, up 31% from the year-ago month and 22% from the prior month. Futures contracts fell 24% on a year-over-year basis and 8% from the last month to 11.4 million.
At the end of June 2021, client equity was $363.5 billion, up 79% year over year and 4% sequentially. Also, Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $82.1 billion, up 16% from June 2020 and 2% on a sequential basis. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $48.8 billion jumped 96% year over year and 7% from the previous month.
Over the past year, shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 39.9%, underperforming 91.2% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.
Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Among other discount brokers, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) is set to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days, while LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) and Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) will announce the same along with their respective quarterly performance.
