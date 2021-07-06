The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Oracle, Lockheed Martin, Boston Scientific, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eni

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 6, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corporation (
ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) , Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) , Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) and Eni S.p.A. ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog: Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Lockheed Martin and Boston Scientific
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle, Lockheed Martin, and Boston Scientific. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry in the year-to-date period (+24% vs. +19.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, on the back of strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings.
Further, healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well in the long run. However, increased spending on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion, in the near term.
(You can
) read the full research report on Oracle here >>> Lockheed Martin's shares have gained +11.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Aerospace Defense industry's gain of +19.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that expansionary U.S. budgetary provisions will boost the company's business.
Further, its F-35 program continues to be a key growth program for the company's Aeronautics business segments, having delivered 17 production aircraft. Lockheed has a stable liquidity position. However, forced cost reduction initiatives for the F-35 program might hamper its operating results in future. Moreover, the company is facing performance issues in some of its products, which in turn may weigh on its results.
(You can
) read the full research report on Lockheed Martin here >>>
Shares of
Boston Scientific have gained +11.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry's gain of +2.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that accretive acquisitions and significant progress in the company's restructuring initiatives buoys optimism.
Further, Boston Scientific is gaining traction in the emerging markets, particularly in the BRIC zone. Meanwhile, the company expects a steady recovery from the pandemic with lesser impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter and more normal procedure levels in the second half of 2021. Also, the company's second-quarter view and the narrowed 2021 guidance are impressive.
(You can
) read the full research report on Boston Scientific here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eni.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Oracle, Lockheed Martin, Boston Scientific, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eni
