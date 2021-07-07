Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) medical device company that focuses on design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR - Free Report) provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) operates as a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR - Free Report) provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

auto-tires-trucks retail tech-stocks