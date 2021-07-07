We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
DexCom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) medical device company that focuses on design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Phreesia, Inc. (PHR - Free Report) provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) operates as a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR - Free Report) provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
