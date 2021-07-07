LyondellBasell (LYB) Technology Selected for China's New Site

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( LYB Quick Quote LYB - Free Report) recently announced that Jiangsu Fenghai High-tech Materials Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu Fenghai”) will use its Spheripol and Hostalen Advanced Cascade Process technology for a new site.
The process technology will be utilized for 400 kilotons per annum (KTA) Spheripol and 300 KTA Hostalen ACP plants, to be constructed in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, P.R. China.
Jiangsu Fenghai’s technology selection will facilitate the production of benchmark polypropylene and high-density polyethylene products using LyondellBasell’s Spheripol and Hostalen ACP low pressure processes. These products currently have high demand in China.
Jiangsu Fenghai noted that LyondellBasell’s licensing technology experience along with its in-house operational know-how and deep market insights, gives it the confidence needed to focus on the overall implementation of the project.
Shares of LyondellBasell have surged 53.6% in the past year compared with 42.4% rise of the
The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it anticipates operating at nearly full capacity globally to meet strong demand. This is expected to persist due to low inventories and maintenance downtime across industry. Strong North American integrated polyethylene margins are expected to continue as U.S. producers are trying to fulfil domestic order backlogs, rebuild inventories and serve export demand.
In the second half of 2021, it is expected that increased mobility will drive higher demand for gasoline and jet fuel. This will likely improve margins in the company’s Refining and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses. Moderating feedstock costs are also expected to increase second-quarter margins in the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment. The company looks forward to further reduce debt in the near future.
LyondellBasell currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , Olin Corporation ( OLN Quick Quote OLN - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 386.2% for the current year. The company's shares have surged 134.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company's shares have skyrocketed 316.7% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company's shares have surged 55.9% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
