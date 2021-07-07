We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Broad-Based Northward Movement of Wall Street
Markets are coming out of the three-day mid-summer 4th of July holiday feeling pretty good about itself: the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak is its longest since last August, while the Dow is enjoying four consecutive days closing in the green. Overall, we’ve seen five straight quarters with at least 5% gains, demonstrating the lasting quality of our post-Covid economy.
Compared to last week’s employment data and other reads, such as new and existing home prices, we’re a little more subdued this week. Still a week or so out from the beginning of Q2 earnings season — or at least the busy part of earnings season — our prints from economic indexes begin this week after the opening bell with new Services-sector news.
Expectations for June on the Markit Services PMI are for a 40-basis-point increase month over month to 65.2. On the ISM Services survey, a pullback is expected to 63.3%, down from the 64.0% reported a month ago. These expectations fairly mirror the Markit vs. ISM reads on Manufacturing previously: sequential gains on the former but a slight pullback on the latter. All of these figures are well into the “growth” category, however.
Indexes in today’s pre-market are a decidedly mixed bag at this hour: the Dow looks to open -25 points while the Nasdaq is currently +25. The S&P 500 — with a seven-session winning streak on the line — is flat at +0.25 points.